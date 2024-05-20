2x points for loyalty members
Tag's Hometown Bar & Grill - The Depot Paris, TX - The Depot
Main Menu
Starters & Shareables
- Jalapeno Hushpuppies
Jalapeño hushpuppies / side of remoulade sauce$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKFried Pickles
Breaded dill pickles / side of jalapeño ranchOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Macho Nachos
Tortilla chips / queso / shredded chicken or ground beef / tomato / black beans / fresh jalapeño / green onions / jalapeño ranch$8.00+
- Loaded Fries
Seasoned fries / cheddar / bacon / green onion / fresh jalapeño / jalapeño gravy$7.00+
- Boudin Egg Rolls
Two Creole-style boudin & cheese egg rolls /side of remoulade sauce$6.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Chicharrones
Fried pork rinds / side of jalapeño ranch$6.00
Main Event
- Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-battered chicken breast / blackened corn / mashed potatoes / jalapeño gravy$17.00
- Beef Brisket Burnt Ends
Smoked beef brisket burnt ends / bacon habanero jam / mashed potatoes$14.00
- Fish & Chips
Breaded cat fish / side of remoulade sauce / fries$13.00
- Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-battered ribeye steak / blackened corn / mashed potatoes / jalapeño gravy$19.00
- Chicken Strips
Boneless chicken strips / side of jalapeño gravy / fries$11.00
- Chicken Wings
Boneless or bone-in / carrots / celery / ranch / choice of sauce$10.00+
- Ahi Tuna Tower
Pan-seared Ahi tuna / avocado / jasmine rice / spicy mayo / sriracha / fresh jalapeño$18.00
Handhelds
- The B.L.A.T
Sourdough bread / bacon / avocado / tomato / lettuce / mayo / pickle spear / choice of chips or fries$12.00
- Tag's House Burger
All-beef patty / toasted brioche bun / lettuce / tomato / onion / sliced cheddar / side of spicy mayo / pickle spear / choice of chips or fries$13.00
- Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Sliced ribeye / onion / bell pepper / pepper jack cheese / hoagie roll / pickle spear / choice of chips or fries$14.00
- Turkey Club Sandwich
Toasted sourdough bread / oven roasted turkey breast / mixed greens / tomato / cheddar / bacon / mayo / pickle spear / choice of chips or fries$12.00
- Original Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
- Grown-Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Toasted sourdough bread / cheddar cheese / avocado / tomato / basil mayo / pickle spear / choice of chips or fries$10.00
- Chicken Salad Wrap
Spinach wrap / chicken / candied pecans / grapes / dried cranberries / mayo / honey mustard / mixed greens/ pickle spear / choice of chips or fries$11.00
- Beef Sliders
Pair of beef sliders / bacon habanero jam / sweet rolls / sautéed onions$12.00
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast / toasted brioche bun / lettuce / tomato / pickles / Carolina Reaper cheese / Zing sauce$13.00
- Regular Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast / toasted brioche bun / lettuce / tomato / pickles / cheddar cheese / mayo$13.00
- Chicken Wrap$12.00
Salads & Such
- Ahi Poke Bowl
6oz Ahi tuna steak / jasmine rice / avocado / cucumber / edamame / mango / sesame seeds / side of poke sauce$19.00
- Southwest Bowl
Jasmine rice / corn / black beans / avocado / tomato / spinach / cilantro / jalapeño ranch$12.00
- Southern Cobb Salad
Fried or grilled chicken / bacon / cheddar / avocado / hard-boiled egg / tomato / jalapeño ranch / mixed greens$14.00
- Soup of the Day
Varies daily **Please call the restaurant to verify type of soup before placing your order online**$3.50+
- Lemon Garlic Pasta
Angel hair pasta / lemon zest / garlic / Parmesan / parsley$10.00
Sides
Kids' Menu
- Jr. Burger Bites
Pair of beef sliders on a sweet roll / cheddar cheese. Served with choice of chips or french fries, and a drink.$6.00
- Jr. Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets / side of ketchup. Served with choice of chips or french fries, and a drink.$6.00
- Jr. Mac & Cheese
White cheddar / spiral pasta. Served with choice of chips or french fries, and a drink.$6.00
- Jr. Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Toasted sourdough bread / cheddar cheese. Served with choice of chips or french fries, and a drink.$6.00